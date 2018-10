The Diocese of Baton Rouge, which was formed in 1961, will release the names of priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors. This is of the highest priority to us. We’re working on a process to research our files so that when we do publish the list it will be accurate and complete. Part of this process is to establish a timeline for the release of the list. As Bishop Duca said recently, we want to be ‘attentive to the issues of justice and show concern for victims in a way that is transparent, credible, honest and caring.’

Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge