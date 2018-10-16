Deadly fire on River Road in Darrow

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) is investigating a deadly fire in Darrow, Louisiana.
According to LAOSFM, deputies are currently on the scene of a fatal fire in the 3700 block of Highway 942, that’s also known as River Road in Darrow.
At least one person was found dead inside a travel trailer behind a house. Investigators say the fire started around 7 a.m.
9News' Cheryl Mercedes is on scene now getting information from the fire chief. The fire investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.