Deadly fire on River Road in Darrow
By Allison Childers and Cheryl Mercedes | October 16, 2018 at 11:58 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 12:31 PM

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) is investigating a deadly fire in Darrow, Louisiana.

According to LAOSFM, deputies are currently on the scene of a fatal fire in the 3700 block of Highway 942, that’s also known as River Road in Darrow.

At least one person was found dead inside a travel trailer behind a house. Investigators say the fire started around 7 a.m.

