Coach Odums previews Jags matchup against Texas Southern

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern improved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play after a 38-0 thumping of Prairie View.
The Jags travel this weekend to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, TX to face Texas Southern.
Head coach Dawson Odums will field questions from sports journalists Tuesday around noon.
SU quarterback Ladarius Skelton totaled 370 total yards of offense against Prairie View, completing 15-of-26 passes for 168 yards with one touchdown and rushing for 202 yards and three touchdowns.
Texas Southern, losers of five in a row, is 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the conference. The Tigers fell to Grambling State 34-21 Saturday.
The Jaguars are tied atop the SWAC West standings with Grambling State (3-3, 2-1).
