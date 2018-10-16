Balloon release held for BRCC students who were victim in wreck on S Foster

By WAFB Staff | October 16, 2018 at 4:51 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 5:04 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A very solemn ceremony was held Tuesday at Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) to remember Tyrin Carter and Deshon Murphy.

The two BRCC students died in a car crash last week in Baton Rouge. Staff and classmates attached messages to balloons before releasing them. One of Carter’s teachers says he still has a hard time believing the news.

“He was someone that I knew, and I cared about him. And when I saw that, it almost didn’t seem real. And then I saw his picture and I didn’t want to believe it. And I miss him,” said Cole Connelly, an English teacher at BRCC.

We’re told Carter always showed he cared about getting a good education.

