Arrest warrant issued for man connected to 1999 death of LSU student Kassie Federer

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man connected in the nearly 20-year-old shooting death of LSU student, Kassie Federer.
Baton Rouge Police detectives have issued the warrant for Travis Green, 49, who is currently on death row in Livingston, Texas for an unrelated homicide that happened on September 2, 1999 in Houston.
Investigators say they were able to obtain a DNA sample from inside a glove left at the scene, the 9News Investigators have learned.
Federer, who was 19-years-old at the time, was shot and killed on September 13, 1999 at 1290 Park Boulevard. Police say she had just returned to her apartment after coming back from class.
Investigators connected Green to the shooting through DNA evidence. The warrant was issued for first degree murder and aggravated burglary with a weapon.
The warrant states back on September 13, 1999 around 4:35 p.m., the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an apartment on Park Boulevard in reference to a female suffering from a gunshot wound. A witness said at the time they heard gunshots around 4:30 p.m. Detectives observed holes in the wall of the apartment, indicating Green fired at Federer multiple times. The front door was also damaged, indicating forced entry. The glove containing the DNA evidence was found in the apartment as well.
Police also spoke to Federer’s roommate and showed her a photo of the glove, which she said she did not recognize and it did not belong to her or Federer.
The warrant goes on to say Green was already in jail in Texas for the unrelated homicide of a 19-year-old female that happened just 11 days before Federer was killed. Investigators obtained a DNA swab from Green, which was processed in Louisiana and matched the DNA found in the glove in Federer’s apartment. Two other witnesses further corroborated seeing a male matching Green’s description being in the apartment complex about an hour or two before Federer was shot and killed.
The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and Texas Rangers assisted in the investigation.
