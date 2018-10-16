Arrest warrant issued in 1999 Baton Rouge homicide

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police detectives have issued an arrest warrant in a 1999 homicide involving the shooting death of Kassie Federer.
The shooting happened September 13, 1999 at 1290 Park Boulevard.
Investigators have connected Travis Green, 49, through DNA evidence in Federer’s death. Baton Rouge police say Green is currently on death row in Livingston, Texas for an unrelated homicide that happened on September 2, 1999 in Houston.
The warrant is issued for First Degree Murder and Aggravated Burglary.
The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and Texas Rangers assisted in the investigation.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.