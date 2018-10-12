Archdiocese of New Orleans will release names of child sex abusers within the church

Last month, we sat down with the Archbishop. In our interview, Aymond told us he is not opposed to a statewide investigation into child sex abuse within the Catholic Church but said he would like the church to do its own. He also told us that a committee made up of representatives from all seven dioceses in Louisiana was formed and was working on what a release of those names might look like. Aymond said the church was considering a very careful check of their files and if there was any documentation that resembles credible abuse, the church was considering releasing the names of those abusers.