Another suspect pleads guilty in alleged murder-for-hire plot

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A second man has admitted his involvement in the murder of a Baton Rouge woman.
Court officials report Daniel Richter, 36, of Walker, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of manslaughter in connection with the death of Tahereh Ghassemi, 54, of Baton Rouge.
Richter was slated to go to trial next week on first-degree murder charges in the case.
Prosecutors allege Ghassemi’s ex-husband, Hamid Ghassemi, hired Richter and two other men to kidnap and murder her in 2015. One of those men, Tyler Ashpaugh, 23, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in July.
The third suspect, Skyler Williams, 20, of Denham Springs, is still awaiting trial. Hamid Ghassemi, 67, is also still awaiting his trial.
Richter is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10, 2019. A conviction for manslaughter in Louisiana carries a sentence of 15 to 40 years in prison.
