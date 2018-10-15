Waitr launches Share Thanksgiving campaign to feed the less fortunate

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Waitr, which started in Baton Rouge, is helping families this Thanksgiving with their Share Thanksgiving food drive.
Beginning Monday, October 15, anyone who uses the Waitr app can make a donation that will go towards buying meals for families in need. Users can donate after they order, anywhere from $2 to $10. Donations can also be made online here. Waitr and its participating partners will match a portion of donations.
Using the money donated, Waitr will deliver free hot meals prepared by local restaurants to families in need in Baton Rouge during the week of Thanksgiving.
“We fed more than a thousand families last year during our first Share Thanksgiving program. This year, it’s our goal to double that number. If anyone knows a family in need who would appreciate a Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings, we invite you to visit waitrapp.com and let us know. Help us make this Thanksgiving a memorable one for someone in your area,” said Chris Meaux, CEO and founder of Waitr.
The five-week donation drive will continue through November 15. Meals will be delivered during the week of Thanksgiving.
“Waitr has been extremely well-received in the communities we serve. It means the world to us that we’re able to give back and deliver hot Thanksgiving meals to those who can use a little help during the holiday,” said Meaux.
