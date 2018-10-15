WAFB nominated for ten 2018 EMMY awards

“I’m very proud of our team at WAFB for being nominated for 10 EMMY awards,” said WAFB Vice President and General Manager Ronna Corrente. “These journalists dedicate their lives to covering our community and keeping our viewers informed and safe. It’s not just the faces seen on camera but also the faces you don’t see that makes this team so special. Everyone at WAFB plays an integral role in upholding our position as Louisiana’s News Channel.”