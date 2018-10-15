WAFB nominated for ten 2018 EMMY awards

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - WAFB-TV has received ten nominations for this year’s prestigious Suncoast Regional EMMY Awards, it was announced Monday. The winners of the EMMY awards will be announced during a ceremony in Orlando, Florida on December 1.
“I’m very proud of our team at WAFB for being nominated for 10 EMMY awards,” said WAFB Vice President and General Manager Ronna Corrente. “These journalists dedicate their lives to covering our community and keeping our viewers informed and safe. It’s not just the faces seen on camera but also the faces you don’t see that makes this team so special. Everyone at WAFB plays an integral role in upholding our position as Louisiana’s News Channel.”
WAFB was nominated in the following categories:
BEST NEWSCAST – MORNING – “WAFB 9NEWS THIS MORNING”
9NEWS THIS MORNING (JOSH MEEKS, MATT WILLIAMS, JOSHUA AUZENNE, KIRA RODRIGUEZ, LAUREN WESTBROOK, AMANDA LINDSLEY, DYLAN COLLINS, LIZ KOH, JOHNNY AHYSEN, STACEE BRODEN, ROBBIE REYNOLD)
BEST NEWSCAST – EVENING - “WAFB 9NEWS AT TEN”
WAFB STAFF
CONTINUING COVERAGE – “PROBLEMS AT PLAQUEMINE MANOR”
Cheryl Mercedes, Robert Hollins
ENVIRONMENT – “UNDER THE SURFACE”
Elizabeth Vowell
HUMAN INTEREST – “LOST PURPLE HEART”
Rick Portier
HUMAN INTEREST – “WILL POWER”
Kiran Chawla, Derron Daquano
HUMAN INTEREST – “DONNA’S VOICE”
Donna Britt, Robert Hollins
POLITICS/GOVERNMENT – “DESTRUCTIVE DECISIONS”
Kiran Chawla, Robert Hollins
PROMOTION – “LICENSED TO PILL PROMO CAMPAIGN”
Christopher Blades
TALENT – REPORTER – LIVE “LIVE IN THE KEY OF KOH”
Liz Koh, Brandon Shackelford
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.