‘Vaccinate Before You Graduate’ program to launch this week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
High school students need to understand the importance of getting vaccinated, that’s according to First Lady Donna Edwards and the new state vaccination program, 'Vaccinate Before You Graduate (VBYG).
The First Lady, along with the Louisiana Department of Health, the Louisiana Shots for Tots Coalition and the Louisiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics will formally announce the launch of the program during a news conference on Wednesday, October 17.
‘VACCINATE BEFORE YOU GRADUATE’ LAUNCH
- Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018
- 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
- Governor’s Mansion
- 1001 Capitol Access Rd.
The news conference will address which vaccinations are most important to this age group and where students can receive these vaccinations, often at no out-of-pocket cost. VBYG will emphasize school and job requirements, health benefits and cost-savings of getting vaccinated against dangerous diseases before graduating from high school.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.