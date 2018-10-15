US Embassy in Australia apologizes for invite to cat pajama party

(RNN) – Lesson learned. Never mix party animals with diplomacy.
The U.S. Embassy in Canberra, Australia, issued an apology over the weekend for a fake meeting invitation emailed from the State Department.
The invite featured a picture of a cat, wearing blue Cookie Monster footie pajamas and holding a plate of chocolate chip cookies.
The embassy chalked it up to a “training error,” the Associated Press of Australia reported.
“Sorry to disappoint those of you who were hoping to attend this ‘cat pajama-jam’ party, but such an event falls well outside our area of expertise,” said U.S. Mission to Australia public affairs counsellor Gavin Sundwall in a follow-up email.
“It was a training error made by one of our new staff testing out our email newsletter platform.”
The embassy clearly isn’t pussyfooting around in dealing with the issue.
Sundwall promised "strong new management controls" to prevent a repeat of the mistake.
Maybe the best advice is to “paws” before hitting the send button on the next embassy email.
