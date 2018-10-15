2 Tigers named SEC Players of the Week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU linebacker Devin White and kicker Cole Tracy have earned SEC honors after the Tigers 36-16 thumping of No. 2 Georgia.
White was named Defensive Player or the Week after recording 13 tackles, a half-tackle for loss, a recovered a fumble and a QB hurry in the Tigers win.
Cole Tracy was named Special Teams Player of the Week after a perfect game.
Tracy kicked five field goals from 33, 36, 39, 24, and 30 yards against Georgia. He also had three PATs, finishing with 18 total points.
Offensive Player of the Week: Jordan Ta’amu, QB, Ole Miss and Jarrett Guarantano, QB, Tennessee
Freshman of the Week: Evan McPherson, K, Florida
Offensive Lineman of the Week: Jedrick Wills Jr., RT, Alabama
Defensive Lineman of the Week: Kyle Phillips , DE, Tennessee
