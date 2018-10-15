Substitute teacher arrested for having sex with student in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A Port Barre substitute teacher was arrested Monday for having sex with a 10th-grade student, according to WAFB news partner KATC.
Constance Robertson, 25, of Washington, was arrested at Port Barre High School and is charged with Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.
Port Barre Police told KATC the alleged incident happened in a classroom on the day of a pep rally. Police say the student allegedly had video of the incident and showed it to others. School administrators received information about the incident.
Police executed a search warrant that same day and reviewed the contents on the student’s phone. They were able to extract evidence from it.
Robertson told police she thought the student was 18 years old. The student is 16 years old, KATC reports.
The St. Landry Parish School System released the following statement to KATC:
It has been brought to our attention that a substitute teacher is being investigated by the Port Barre Police Department and St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department amid allegations of sexual misconduct with a student at Port Barre High School.
The substitute teacher in question has been substituting in the St. Landry Parish School System since May of 2017. There are no previously reported incidents involving this employee. She has been removed from working as a substitute teacher in St. Landry Parish Schools.
We are currently working with law enforcement as it pertains to this incident and are unable to comment further as this is a personnel matter and is under investigation.
