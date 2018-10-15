Southern’s Ladarius Skelton earns SWAC honors

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton has been named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Week after a dominating performance Saturday against Prairie View.
The sophomore was 15-of-26 passing for 168 yards and a touchdown in his first career start.
He also ran the ball 27 times for 202 yard and three touchdowns.
In total, Skelton accounted for 370 yards of offense and four touchdowns.
The Jaguars beat the Panthers 38-0, improving to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
Defensive Player of the Week: De’Arius Christmas (LB/Grambling State)
Specialist of the Week: Anthony Craven (P/Alabama State)
Newcomer of the Week: Bobby Hartzog (WR/Texas Southern)
