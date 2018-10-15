Southern University AgCenter seeking dogs for its animal therapy program

Southern University AgCenter seeking dogs for its animal therapy program
Southern University - Baton Rouge Campus
October 15, 2018 at 11:46 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 11:46 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern University AgCenter is seeking well-trained dogs for its animal therapy program.

The Southern Institute for One Health, One Medicine has set up an event Monday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn of Fisher Hall at the Baton Rouge campus.

The dogs would take part in the Southern Human Animal Relationship Experiences (SHARE) animal visitation and animal-assisted therapy program.

The institute was developed to conduct biomedical and agricultural research to improve the lives of humans and animals.

All animals must be on a leash or in a pet carrier.

For more information, you can contact Dr. renita Marshall at renita_marshall@suagcenter.com or by phone at (225) 771-0252.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.