Southern University AgCenter seeking dogs for its animal therapy program

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern University AgCenter is seeking well-trained dogs for its animal therapy program.
The Southern Institute for One Health, One Medicine has set up an event Monday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn of Fisher Hall at the Baton Rouge campus.
The dogs would take part in the Southern Human Animal Relationship Experiences (SHARE) animal visitation and animal-assisted therapy program.
The institute was developed to conduct biomedical and agricultural research to improve the lives of humans and animals.
All animals must be on a leash or in a pet carrier.
For more information, you can contact Dr. renita Marshall at renita_marshall@suagcenter.com or by phone at (225) 771-0252.
