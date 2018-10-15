School helps provide adaptive bikes for children with special needs

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
A Baton Rouge private school is donating thousands raised in recent fundraisers to give a local child a bike made uniquely for their specific needs.
The proceeds raised by the 565 students, faculty and staff at St. Jude The Apostle School will be donated to the McLindon Family Foundation, a Baton Rouge based nonprofit organization.
The school participated in several fundraisers including a free dress incentive and social media campaign. The Community Cougars, a 7th and 8th grade service organization ran the fundraising campaign.
Representatives from the McLindon Family Foundation will present the bike to the recipient family during a school-wide assembly on Friday, October 26.
ST. JUDE THE APOSTLE SCHOOL ASSEMBLY
- Friday, October 26
- 9150 Highland Rd.
The recipient child, with the help of a therapist, will get to test out the new wheels in front of the students.
