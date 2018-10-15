Red Stick Moms Blog shares Halloween safety tips

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Do you have your Halloween plans or costumes set yet? If not, that’s okay. The spooky holiday is just over two weeks away.
The Red Stick Moms Blog shares these family-friendly tips for your kids to enjoy Halloween safely.
- Go During Safe Trick Or Treat Times
- Be Visible
- Never Go Alone
- Walking Tips-traffic rules
- Knock On Doors That You Know
- Don’t Go Inside
- Stay On Track
- Say No! (Stranger danger is important to remember no matter how old your kids are, even while trick-or-treating.)
- Taste-Testing Patience
Did you there is also options for trick-or-treaters who have food allergies?
The Teal Pumpkin Project was created specifically for these kids. It puts a focus on inclusion for Trick-or-Treaters that have food allergies-not just peanut allergies. Your child likely has someone in their class with an allergy, so this is a great project to do with your kids and create a conversation.
Have your kids join in the Halloween fun by decorating a teal pumpkin for display on your porch marking your house as a “safe” allergy house. You can pick up a craft pumpkin at any store like Michael’s or Target, paint it teal and use it every year. While selecting candy (dum dums and ring pops are good non-allergy options) also pick up stickers, bubbles, glow sticks or some other non-food items. In the Halloween section of most stores, you can pick up trinkets in the same aisle as the candy, or visit orientaltrading.com for items as low as 5 cents a piece.
If you don’t want to go door-to-door for Halloween fun, consider heading to a pumpkin patch or carving your own pumpkins at home. You can also check out local corn mazes like Luckett Farms in St. Francisville.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.