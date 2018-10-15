Red Stick Moms Blog shares Halloween safety tips

Have your kids join in the Halloween fun by decorating a teal pumpkin for display on your porch marking your house as a “safe” allergy house. You can pick up a craft pumpkin at any store like Michael’s or Target, paint it teal and use it every year. While selecting candy (dum dums and ring pops are good non-allergy options) also pick up stickers, bubbles, glow sticks or some other non-food items. In the Halloween section of most stores, you can pick up trinkets in the same aisle as the candy, or visit orientaltrading.com for items as low as 5 cents a piece.