Ochsner Baton Rouge to offer non-opioid, non-surgical treatment for chronic pain

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - As the opioid epidemic remains prevalent across the nation, Oschsner Baton Rouge announced its offering a non-opioid, non-surgical procedure for treating chronic pain.
Louisiana ranks eighth in the nation for most opioid prescriptions per 100 persons, according to Drugabuse.gov.
Ochsner Baton Rouge announced on Monday it’s offering COOLIEF, a cooled radio frequency treatment, that treats chronic back, knee and hip pain.
The treatment is already available to patients at Ochsner Health Center on Summa Avenue and Ochsner Health Center on O’Neal Lane. In 2019, the Ochsner Medical Complex at High Grove will offer an expanded access to treatment of chronic pain, which includes new pain management procedure rooms.
Studies have show that cooled RF treatment can can relieve chronic pain for more than six months and up to 24 months.
“Chronic pain can be unbearable, persistent and difficult to treat,” Dr. Karan Verma said. “Many people try several remedies to ease their symptoms, but experience limited or no lasting relief. Unfortunately, the pursuit of pain relief can sometimes lead to an addiction to pain killers. In some patients, COOLIEF treatment has been significantly more effective in relieving pain, increasing functionality and decreasing the need for pain medication for up to a year. While COOLIEF is not for everyone, it’s worth exploring before you refill that prescription of pain pills.”
