Mary Bird Perkins COO and physics chief earns prestigious fellowship

Dr. Fontenot has published more than 50 articles in peer-reviewed publications, and has received more than $1 million in research funding from industry and government sponsors. A leader of Mary Bird Perkins’ nationally acclaimed Medical Physics partnership with Louisiana State University, he serves as an adjunct faculty member in the LSU Department of Physics and Astronomy, teaching two courses and supervising graduate student research. Dr. Fontenot played a key role in bringing the Gamma Knife Icon, a breakthrough, noninvasive treatment for brain tumors and central nervous system conditions to Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.