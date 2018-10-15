Man wanted for allegedly fracturing man’s skull outside of Gonzales daiquiri shop

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - A man is in a coma tonight after being knocked out cold outside of a daiquiris shop in Gonzales over the weekend.
Police say the suspect has a history of being violent and is on the run.
What appeared to be a typical Friday night at the New Orleans Daiquiris shop on LA 30 quickly turned ugly just before 10:30 pm.
Surveillance video from the drive-thru shows a white Chevrolet Tahoe pull up to the window and stop.
Minutes later a yellow Chevrolet Camaro pulls up in the opposite direction. The driver appears to recognize the driver of the Tahoe and backs up. The driver of the Tahoe backs up and gets out.
Meanwhile, the man in the Camaro gets out and walks over to the Tahoe. Watch as the driver of the SUV walks up behind the other guy and appears to pop him in the back of the head. Knocking him to the ground. The driver of the Tahoe gets back in his SUV and drives away.
“It was pretty chaotic. There was a number of people standing outside,” Gonzales Police Detective Steve Nethken told WAFB.
Nethken says the driver has been identified as David Bradley, 39, also known as "Little Dave."
Investigators tell WAFB Bradley is a violent offender with a history of arrests in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. The victim, whose name is not being released, reportedly has a fractured skull and a brain injury.
“There appears to have been some ongoing animosity between each other and is just accumulated in this incident on Friday night,” Nethken said.
He says when Gonzales police officers find “Little Dave” he will be charged with second-degree battery. While that charge could be upgraded, right now they are focused on getting him off the streets.
“This type of actively obviously needs to be handled very quickly. I’m not sure who else is involved and we don’t want anyone else getting harmed over this situation,” Netken said.
Officials say David Bradley has a history of being a violent offender and should not be approached.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David Bradley is to contact the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9535.
