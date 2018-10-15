Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for 4th DWI

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A 40-year-old man has pleaded guilty to his 4th DWI offense and has been sentenced to 20 years in jail, the 23rd Judicial District Court reports.
On June 11, Wesley Verdin, 40, of Theriot, pleaded guilty. And on October 9, Verdin was sentenced to 20 years with credit for time served with the Louisiana Department of Corrections by Judge Jessie LeBlanc.
Officials say back on November 17, 2017 just before 5 a.m., Louisiana State Police troopers were called out to an area of I-10 in Ascension Parish about a possible impaired driver. Several witnesses following the vehicle reported similar observations. While troopers were trying to find the vehicle in question, they saw the vehicle swerve off the road and hit a parked car. The vehicle then kept going on I-10 E into St. James Parish.
Not long after, St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies located the vehicle and after observing numerous traffic violations, initiated a traffic stop. LSP troopers then arrived on scene and took over the investigation.
The driver, Verdin, appeared to be drunk and had an alcoholic odor coming off his person, officials say. During an interview with troopers, Verdin admitted to hitting the parked vehicle and fleeing, as well as drinking alcohol. Then, Verdin was unable to complete Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.
Verdin was transported to the St. James Parish Jail, where he submitted to a chemical breath test. The test showed he had a blood alcohol level of .119 percent. Verdin was then booked accordingly.
