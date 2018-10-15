Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for 4th DWI

Officials say back on November 17, 2017 just before 5 a.m., Louisiana State Police troopers were called out to an area of I-10 in Ascension Parish about a possible impaired driver. Several witnesses following the vehicle reported similar observations. While troopers were trying to find the vehicle in question, they saw the vehicle swerve off the road and hit a parked car. The vehicle then kept going on I-10 E into St. James Parish.