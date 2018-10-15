Man found dead inside his burned home

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man was found dead inside his burned home early Monday morning, according to fire investigators.
The St. George Fire Protection District reported it was called to a house fire on Meadowbrook Avenue, which is located near Perkins Road and Siegen Lane, around 4:30 a.m.
Eldon Ledoux, a spokesman for SGFPD, said about half of the home was burning, with flames shooting through the roof, when firefighters arrived at the scene.
He added the homeowner was found dead inside the burned home. He also stated the homeowner lived alone. The man’s name has not been released.
According to Ledoux, fire investigators and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.
He also stated the coroner was contacted. An autopsy will determine the man’s exact cause of death.
It is not yet known if foul play was a factor in the fire.
The fire remains under investigation.
