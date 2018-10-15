LSU’s Burrow named to Davey O’Brien Great Eight List

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named to this week's Davey O'Brien Great Eight list.
Burrow led the Tigers to a 36 - 16 victory against No. 2 Georgia.
The junior from Ohio completed 15 of 30 passes for 200 yards and rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns.
The eight honorees, as determined by voting from the award’s selection subcommittee, are:
- Joe Burrow of LSU
- Jarrett Guarantano of Tennessee
- Utah’s Tyler Huntley
- Jordan Love of Utah State
- FIU’s James Morgan
- Andre Nunez of Louisiana
- Iowa State’s Brock Purdy
- Nate Stanley of Iowa
The winner of the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week Award, which will be one of the week’s Great Eight quarterbacks, will be announced Wednesday.
