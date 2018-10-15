Louisiana deputies perform heroic rescue of kitten trapped in drain

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana are being praised for the heroic rescue of a distressed kitten trapped in a drain.
A team of deputies was called to assist a kitten that had been trapped in a drain during the early hours of October 9. Unsure whether or not the pipe was flooded, deputy Andy Perez decided to take action to save the cat rather than wait for Animal Control. Officials with the office noted that it is standard for deputies to contain an animal and await Animal Control if the animal is dangerous or skittish, but there is nothing that prohibits them taking action in the way that they did.
”I’m just glad we were able to save the cat. My wife is a cat lover and she would never have forgiven me,” said deputy Perez.
In a video shared with WAFB the deputies can be seen removing a concrete slab to free the kitten. After removing the drain cover, the deputies were able to coax the cat into climbing a rope to free itself.
”We are proud of our deputies for taking the initiative to save this animal’s life. The safety of our citizens is paramount, whether two-legged or four,” said Capt. Jason Rivarde, media spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The team of deputies included Andy Perez, Latisha Davis, Shane Rivolo and Melissa Fuller.
After being rescued the kitten appeared to be in good spirits and was welcomed into a new family with a homeowner who lived near the scene.
This story tip cam to us via our Facebook group, “It’s All Good with WAFB 9News,” where community members from Baton Rouge and surrounding areas are encouraged to highlight stories of triumph and success, and shout out amazing people
