Louisiana Coalition of African American Breast Cancer Survivors to host matinee

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
The Louisiana Coalition of African American Breast Cancer Survivors (LCAABCS) will host their annual musical matinee to celebrate survivors. This year’s event is called “Cancer Survivors Celebrating Survivorship ... Down By The Riverside.”
The event will include performances by local jazz, blues and gospel artists. It’s scheduled for Saturday, November 10 at the Manship Theatre in Baton Rouge.
- Saturday, November 10
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Manship Theatre
- Shaw Center for the Arts
- 100 Lafayette St.
- Baton Rouge, LA
LCAABCS, a non-profit organization, was founded in 2004 by Baton Rouge breast cancer survivor Julia B. Moore.
There are 11 chapters throughout Louisiana located in Shreveport, Grambling, Monroe, Alexandria, Villa Platte, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, Amite, Hammond, Slidell, and New Orleans.
Their mission is to increase breast cancer prevention, awareness and maintenance. The group educates women about breast health through programs, as well as teaching diet, exercise and health maintenance.
The LCAABCS also provides chapters with security blankets for women in treatment.
