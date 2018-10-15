JACQUES TALK: LSU thumps UGA, returns to Top 5 in AP poll

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - On Sundays, Jacques Doucet talks about LSU football. He travels to every game to report on it, and on Sundays he breaks the games down.
After defeating the No. 2 team in the country on Saturday, this edition of Jacques Talk was more than just a cell phone propped up on some old VHS tapes. But the information, the knowledge, and the charisma were all there.
Follow WAFB 9Sports and Jacques Doucet on Facebook and Twitter to join in on the conversation.
- FACEBOOK: WAFB 9Sports + Jacques Doucet
- TWITTER: WAFB 9Sports + Jacques Doucet
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.