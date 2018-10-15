How to register to vote in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The deadlines to register to vote in person or by mail have already passed in Louisiana, but you still have a few more days to register online. Here’s how:
- You must have either a Louisiana driver’s license or a Louisiana special ID card with a signature on it
- Open the GeauxVote Online Registration System
- Chose whether you want to register to vote or change your current voter registration information
- Fill out the application -- including a four-digit audit number listed on the front of your ID
- Submit your application before the deadline -- Tuesday, Oct. 16.
- A voter registration card will be mailed to your house
- Vote on Nov. 6! To look up your polling location, use the Voter Portal.
- If just can’t wait until then, the early voting period is from Oct. 23 - Oct. 30.
Be careful of voter registration scams. It does not coast anything to register to vote and if you are asked to pay, you are being scammed. It is also illegal in Louisiana to register to vote over the phone, so any phone calls offering to help you register are likely scams.
For more information on how to vote in Louisiana, visit the Secretary of State’s website.
Note: This post has been updated to include the correct election date. An earlier version of this story reported voting would take place on Nov. 16.
