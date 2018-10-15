Healthy BR and partners to address ‘food insecurity’ and ‘food deserts’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
One in six people struggle with hunger in Louisiana, that’s according to information provided by the City of Baton Rouge. A new community-based project will be launched this week in Baton Rouge to address food insecurity and social isolation, along with other social determinants for health.
Healthy BR, the Humana Foundation, and the Blue Cross Foundation will unveil the new project on Thursday.
PROJECT TO ADDRESS HUNGER
- Thursday, October 18
- 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- HOPE Ministries
- 4643 Winbourne Avenue
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Michael Tipton, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation President, will attend the project unveiling.
According to the program leaders, the efforts from this program will play a major role in addressing food insecurity and food deserts in our community.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.