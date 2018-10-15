Harry and Meghan's baby would be 7th in line for UK throne

In this image made from video, Britain's Prince Harry, center right, and his wife Meghan, center left, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, approach a car at an airport in Sydney, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arrived in Sydney on Monday, a day before they officially start a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. Kensington Palace says Prince Harry and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex are expecting a child in the spring. (Australian Pool via AP) (AP)