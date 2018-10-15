FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, rains return

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Unfortunately, it’s not quite as cool as you head out Monday morning, especially compared to Friday morning when temperatures dropped into the low/mid-50s.
And, grab your umbrella. After a dry weekend, showers/storms return to your Monday forecast. Expect a sun/cloud mix during the morning drive with increasing afternoon clouds, a 50 percent coverage of showers/storms, and a high in the mid/upper 80s. It will at least be “cooler” than Sunday’s high of 90.
Overnight, scattered showers will linger, with a low in the upper 60s. Tuesday will have cloudy skies and a 50 percent to 60 percent rain coverage. It will be cooler, as the high will be in the upper 70s.
