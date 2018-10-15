FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps warming up

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Temperatures much warmer than normal will continue as we start the new work/school week.
Morning lows Monday will only bottom out at or near 70 degrees. That’s twelve degrees above normal.
Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80°s, about six degrees above normal.
Rain returns to the forecast during the afternoon and evening, so pack the rain gear for the evening commute, not necessarily the morning commute.
A cold front will push through the area on Tuesday helping to usher in some cooler temperatures. Expect a decent amount of rain, too. Right now, model trends show the best opportunity for rain to occur during the morning Tuesday.
Afternoon temps will stay in the 70°s through Thursday. By Friday, another warming trend begins. This warming trend will be short lived as a strong cold front looks to arrive Saturday. Widespread hit and miss showers and t-storms are in the Saturday forecast.
LSU’s home game Saturday night could have some issues. Southern is on the road in Dallas where it will be considerably cooler so bring the jackets.
The first half of the following week will be mainly dry and highlighted by morning starts in the mid 50°s. Afternoon temperatures will just reach the low 70°s.
In the tropics, we are tracking two tropical waves. Both have low chances for future development.
