FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front moving through area tonight

Scattered showers and isolated t-storms through Monday afternoon and early evening will continue into the night. Be ready for a few showers and even a rumble or two of thunder for Tuesday morning’s start, with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for the Red Stick. The current First Alert Forecast posts rain chances at 40 to 50 percent on Tuesday, with a high in the low to mid 70s. Rain will linger into Wednesday before we finally dry out late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs both days will be in the 70s.