FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front moving through area tonight

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We’ve had that almost summer feel to our local weather the last couple of days, and on Monday, we added in some summer-like showers and storms as well.
A cold front will slowly advance through the WAFB region Monday evening and overnight and that will keep rain in the forecast into Wednesday. The front will slowly works its way into the coastal waters, but is then expected to stall there.
Scattered showers and isolated t-storms through Monday afternoon and early evening will continue into the night. Be ready for a few showers and even a rumble or two of thunder for Tuesday morning’s start, with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for the Red Stick. The current First Alert Forecast posts rain chances at 40 to 50 percent on Tuesday, with a high in the low to mid 70s. Rain will linger into Wednesday before we finally dry out late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs both days will be in the 70s.
Unfortunately, the dry weather doesn’t last very long, with scattered rains returning on Friday and rain chances posted at 50 to 60 percent for Saturday. That’s not the weather forecast LSU Tiger or Jaguar Nation fans want to hear unfortunately.
We should dry out again by Sunday afternoon and it looks like it could be downright cool by Monday thanks to the next forecasted cold front for the region. The First Alert extended outlook calls for a morning start in the low 50s and afternoon high only around 70° under fair skies for next Monday, a return of real autumn weather! Sadly, the extended outlook for next Tuesday through Thursday (October 23 - 25) calls for a return of scattered rain once again.
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is highlighting an area just off the coast of Honduras in the western Caribbean with a 40 percent chance of development over the next two to five days. Fortunately, regardless of development, that system does not pose a threat for the Gulf of Mexico region.
