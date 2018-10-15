EBRSO seeking individuals responsible for more than $80k in fraudulent credit card purchases

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office U.S. Secret Service Task Force and the U.S. Secret Service are currently seeking the public’s help identifying six people wanted for questioning about fraudulently obtained credit cards.
The six individuals have reportedly been using the stolen cards throughout East Baton Rouge Parish at multiple Walgreens and Walmart locations. Officials say they have successfully purchased about $80,000 worth of gift cards.
Anyone with information about the individuals should call EBRSO’s Financial Crime Division at 225-389-5009 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.