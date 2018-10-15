Death Valley roars all game in LSU’s 36-16 win over Georgia

“Yes. That was the message we were going to send. We were going to be as aggressive as we can. We’re going to take shots, go for it, play to win the whole time. I do feel there was a hunger. I do believe there was a feeling that we were to blame for losing that football game [against Florida]. We didn’t feel like a team came out and beat us and we couldn’t handle it. And that hurts even more. And when it does happen, your screws are a little tighter. And I think all week our guys had a chip on their shoulder. And these guys being No. 2 in the country, all the things you hear about their dynasty and all that stuff. Our guys were ready to go. You just have to handle it one week at a time. That’s why we don’t read the newspaper. My guys may, but I don’t. Being ranked doesn’t win football games. We take it one week at a time, one day at a time. We’re going to have “Tell the Truth Monday” and then we’ll press on to Mississippi State. They’re a good football team, another big challenge. We play well and control what we can control, we can be in there with most teams in the country," Orgeron explained.