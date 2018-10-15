Death Valley roars all game in LSU’s 36-16 win over Georgia

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - What a difference a week made for LSU.
After seeing its unbeaten start come to an end in Gainesville, the Tigers have soared back to No. 5 in both major polls following Saturday’s 20-point thumping of the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in Death Valley.
After a series of somewhat “blah” home crowds, Tiger Stadium returned to classic form on a beautiful October afternoon for college football.
“It was a total team effort,” said head coach Ed Orgeron. “Credit our coaching staff. It started on Monday. Credit the players. They were not happy with the results of the Florida game, obviously. They used it as a motivation all week. Great crowd. Great LSU football, just as it should be. Total team effort.”
“It was crazy," said senior running back Nick Brossette. “I called everybody out and they delivered. The fan base did a tremendous job for us. They got the win for us today.”
“I was surprised they were out on field,” added sophomore running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. “I wasn’t surprised they were loud. Nick had called them out with his video. They were rowdy. They made a big difference, especially in the second half.”
LSU certainly took its share of chances that paid off against Georgia. The Tigers were 4-of-4 on fourth down attempts and chunking the football deep down the field, when they could’ve opted to pound it up the middle and attempt to run clock. Coach O made it clear that aggressive was the mentality.
“Yes. That was the message we were going to send. We were going to be as aggressive as we can. We’re going to take shots, go for it, play to win the whole time. I do feel there was a hunger. I do believe there was a feeling that we were to blame for losing that football game [against Florida]. We didn’t feel like a team came out and beat us and we couldn’t handle it. And that hurts even more. And when it does happen, your screws are a little tighter. And I think all week our guys had a chip on their shoulder. And these guys being No. 2 in the country, all the things you hear about their dynasty and all that stuff. Our guys were ready to go. You just have to handle it one week at a time. That’s why we don’t read the newspaper. My guys may, but I don’t. Being ranked doesn’t win football games. We take it one week at a time, one day at a time. We’re going to have “Tell the Truth Monday” and then we’ll press on to Mississippi State. They’re a good football team, another big challenge. We play well and control what we can control, we can be in there with most teams in the country," Orgeron explained.
LSU will host Mississippi State on Saturday. Kickoff is set for a 6 p.m. on ESPN. The Bulldogs are No. 22 in the AP poll, but unranked in the coaches poll. State beat LSU 37-7 in Starkville last season, which may or may not be used as motivation this week.
