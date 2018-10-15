Congressman Garret Graves starts GoFundMe to pay LSU’s fine for fans storming the field

LSU is an inclusive community. And we love our D1 sports! When 102,000 of us get together, we celebrate - and when we do, we leave nothing on the field. But sometimes, the field calls us back. On October 13th, LSU fans shared our gregarious exuberance with the Univ. of Georgia by returning to our field of dreams after 60 minutes of elite football to share joy with Tigers, Bulldogs and each other. This kind of joy is priceless, but to the SEC it is worth $100,000. To show our appreciation of this recognition, we’re calling on all Tiger fans to spread the love by contributing $36.16 to the Tiger Athletic Foundation so all of the SEC can share in our bliss. If every Tiger fan at the game or watching on TV gives this amount, we’ll be able to share similar delight with Alabama on November 3.