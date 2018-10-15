Congressman Garret Graves starts GoFundMe to pay LSU’s fine for fans storming the field

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU was slapped with a $100,000 fine over the weekend after fans rushed the field following the school’s win over No. 2 Georgia. Now, a GoFundMe has surfaced to help pay the fine, and it was started by Congressman Garret Graves.
The GoFundMe can be found here.
The post on the GoFundMe account says:
LSU is an inclusive community. And we love our D1 sports! When 102,000 of us get together, we celebrate - and when we do, we leave nothing on the field. But sometimes, the field calls us back. On October 13th, LSU fans shared our gregarious exuberance with the Univ. of Georgia by returning to our field of dreams after 60 minutes of elite football to share joy with Tigers, Bulldogs and each other. This kind of joy is priceless, but to the SEC it is worth $100,000. To show our appreciation of this recognition, we’re calling on all Tiger fans to spread the love by contributing $36.16 to the Tiger Athletic Foundation so all of the SEC can share in our bliss. If every Tiger fan at the game or watching on TV gives this amount, we’ll be able to share similar delight with Alabama on November 3.
In its first four hours, the campaign has raised nearly $1,000 and has been shared almost 800 times.
The fine was for a “violation of access to competition area policy.”
This is the second time LSU has been fined for fans running onto the field. The first time was against Ole Miss in 2014.
According to officials, the money from these fines is deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.
