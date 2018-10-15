CAAWS hosting annual ‘Santa CAAWS’ fundraiser in November

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS) is hosting its 25th Annual Santa CAAWS fundraiser on Sunday, November 4.
The fundraiser will be held at BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park, located at 7122 Perkins Rd.
Dogs, cats, family, and friends are all welcome to come take a picture with Santa.
There will be multiple photo packages to choose from. All proceeds will benefit CAAWS. Click here for price information. Pre-registration online is available through October 31 and includes at 10 percent discount on photos, as well as the opportunity to be first in line to take pictures with Santa between 9 and 10:30 a.m. on the day of the event. Those who do not pre-register can take photos between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Free microchipping will also be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. for animals who had their picture taken with Santa.
“Santa CAAWS is our second largest annual fundraiser, with 100 percent of proceeds to benefit the homeless cats and dogs of CAAWS. All the proceeds go to our spay/neuter program, which allows us to fix hundreds of cats and dogs in the Baton Rouge community. By spaying and neutering, we are helping keep the pet population down, which decreases euthanasia numbers. If you are interested in volunteering with Santa CAAWS, email cbeardcaaws@gmail.com,” said a spokesperson with CAAWS.
