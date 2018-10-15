Boil advisory issued for parts of Hwy. 190 East in Tangi

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Water District has issued a boil advisory for Highway 190 East in Robert between Parkway Boulevard and Riverdale Heights, including the Arbor Estates Subdivision and Riverdale Heights Road due to a leak on main line.
Bacteriological samples will be collected and delivered to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals lab for analysis. The boil order will remain in effect until further notice.
Residents should bring water to a full rolling boil for at least one minute before consuming it, washing with it or cooking.
Anyone with question should call (985) 345-6457.
