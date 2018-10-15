Assumption Parish man accused of terrorizing after reported bomb threat

BAYOU L’OURSE, LA (WAFB) - A man is facing several charged in Assumption Parish after a reported bomb threat at a business, according to parish authorities.
On Monday, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a bomb threat at a business on LA 662 in Bayou L’Ourse.
Deputies evacuated the premises and detectives started investigating once everyone was safe.
Detectives identified Alan P. Sylvester, an employee who was on the scene of the evacuation, as the suspect.
After an interview with investigators, Sylvester admitted to making a threat over the phone.
Sylvester was arrested and charged with Terrorizing and Communication of False Information of a Planned Arson. His bond is pending.
