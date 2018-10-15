Ascension Parish deputies helping Florida first responders, agencies after Hurricane Michael

“There is grave devastation on the Gulf Coast here in Port St. Joe and up to Mexico Beach. They took the full brunt of 155 mph winds and storm surge,” Sheriff Wiley said. “Thankfully minimal loss of life but many many homes destroyed and families displaced. The scene here is reminiscent of Katrina and Ike where there was so much wide spread property damage. However, the spirit here is willing and appetites are good ...cell phone coverage is improving and step by step power being restored that will take a while.”