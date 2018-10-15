Ascension Parish deputies helping Florida first responders, agencies after Hurricane Michael

(WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office loaded up and deployed to Gulf County, Florida to assist first responders and other agencies in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.
The deputies will help prepare hot meals for the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office, first responders and National Guard members.
Sheriff Jeff Wiley and Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, and the APSO Cook Team left Sunday morning to head to Port St. Joe, about 18 miles from Mexico Beach, Florida.
The cook team will prepare two meals a day for up to 300 first responders each day for the next few days.
“There is grave devastation on the Gulf Coast here in Port St. Joe and up to Mexico Beach. They took the full brunt of 155 mph winds and storm surge,” Sheriff Wiley said. “Thankfully minimal loss of life but many many homes destroyed and families displaced. The scene here is reminiscent of Katrina and Ike where there was so much wide spread property damage. However, the spirit here is willing and appetites are good ...cell phone coverage is improving and step by step power being restored that will take a while.”
