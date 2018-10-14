Two injured in head-on crash involving mail truck

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Two people were transported to medical facilities for treatment after a head-on collision involving a mail truck, according to information provided by the Central Fire Department.
Officials report the mail truck and an SUV were involved in the accident which happened near the intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and Old Wax Road in Central. Emergency responders transported two people to the hospital from the scene.
Two children who were in the SUV at the time of the accident were not injured in the crash. It is not known if any mail had been destroyed during the accident.
We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.
