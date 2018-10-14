As thousands join Hurricane Michael recovery efforts, many residents remain missing

MEXICO BEACH, FL (WJHG/CNN) - Florida’s governor and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s administrator toured the communities on Sunday that had been most impacted by Hurricane Michael.
"We have 11,000 people registered for FEMA right now. We just had a conversation about how fast the FEMA resources will come out,” Gov. Rick Scott said. “We've got local law enforcement from all around the state coming to the impacted counties to make sure people are safe."
President Donald Trump is expected to visit Florida on Monday as the death toll continues to rise.
Officials say it could be days to weeks before everyone is accounted for.
The lack of power and spotty cell phone service adds to the challenges of emergency response crews.
"A lot of our homes, a lot of our families have been displaced. Homes have been destroyed. Damage has been everywhere, so we're having to deal with that as we're dealing with this, as well," first responder David Collier said.
As people return to the rubble of their Florida panhandle communities, residents are lining up at community centers for bottled water and ready-to-eat meals.
The governor assured people there is help for those in need
“We've distributed, I think, about 2 million meals. I think it's a million gallons of water. We were making sure that fuel around the state,” Scott said. “So, I know everybody wants to get back to their house, you’ve got to be safe."
