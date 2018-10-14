Police investigate murder after man killed at Circle K gas station

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police detectives are investigating the deadly shooting after a man was shot and killed at gas station.
Police said the shooting happened Saturday night around 10:50 p.m. at the Cicle K located 3372 Florida Boulevard.
Malik Anthony Jackson, 22, was found lying next to a gas pump, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Jackson died at the scene.
Anyone with information on this homicide is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).
