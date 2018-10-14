Police find man’s body while searching for woman

ALEXANDRIA, LA (WAFB) - Alexandria Police are searching for a woman who may have jumped into the Red River. During the search, police say they found the body of a man.
Police posted a press release on Facebook. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Alexandria Fire Department, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are assisting.
The search has included the use of sonar and specially trained dogs.
During the search for the woman, about a mile down the river, the body of an elderly, white male was found. The release says there are no indication that his body is related to the initial search.
The investigation is ongoing.
