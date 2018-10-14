Newspaper says Turkey has audio of Saudi writer's slaying

ISTANBUL (AP) — The alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi remains a mystery, though Turkish officials are claiming to have important new evidence. Those officials say they have an audio recording of the alleged killing of Khashoggi from the Apple Watch he wore when he walked into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul over a week ago. That from a pro-government Turkish newspaper.
The new claim published Saturday by the Sabah newspaper, through which Turkish security officials have leaked much information about the case, puts more pressure on Saudi Arabia to explain what happened to Khashoggi.
The writer, who has written critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, vanished after he walked into the consulate on Oct. 2.