Newspaper says Turkey has audio of Saudi writer's slaying

A flag of Saudi Arabia flies behind barb wire, on the roof top of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Turkish officials have an audio recording of the alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi from the Apple Watch he wore when he walked into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul over a week ago, a pro-government Turkish newspaper reported Saturday. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) (Petros Giannakouris)
By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY and JON GAMBRELL | October 14, 2018 at 12:11 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 12:11 AM

ISTANBUL (AP) — The alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi remains a mystery, though Turkish officials are claiming to have important new evidence. Those officials say they have an audio recording of the alleged killing of Khashoggi from the Apple Watch he wore when he walked into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul over a week ago. That from a pro-government Turkish newspaper.

The new claim published Saturday by the Sabah newspaper, through which Turkish security officials have leaked much information about the case, puts more pressure on Saudi Arabia to explain what happened to Khashoggi.

The writer, who has written critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, vanished after he walked into the consulate on Oct. 2.

