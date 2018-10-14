Louisiana organization invites local creatives for film industry networking event

In the past, NOVAC’s Creative Connect events have served as a networking hub for people of various skill levels employed in the film industry. The event will now be a quarterly meet-up for artist across all mediums and will be permanently held at The Parlor, a creative workplace located in the downtown area of Baton Rouge. Officials at NOVAC will choose a cause in the community that creatives will use as inspiration to create new work which will be presented at the event.