Louisiana organization invites local creatives for film industry networking event

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The New Orleans Video Access Center (NOVAC) is partnering with other local organizations to expand their monthly Creative Connect event to include more local artists across various mediums.
In the past, NOVAC’s Creative Connect events have served as a networking hub for people of various skill levels employed in the film industry. The event will now be a quarterly meet-up for artist across all mediums and will be permanently held at The Parlor, a creative workplace located in the downtown area of Baton Rouge. Officials at NOVAC will choose a cause in the community that creatives will use as inspiration to create new work which will be presented at the event.
For the first edition of the new Creative Connect NOVAC is partnering with Front Yard Bikes, a local bike shop that trains youth in the community to repair bikes. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 30th at The Parlor. Those seeking more information can find it by clicking the link here.
