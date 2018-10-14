FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend continues before early workweek rain, cold front

Rainfall totals over the two day stretch will average around half an inch which is manageable. A cool down occurs for mid-week and morning lows will just reach the upper 50s early Thursday. Rain chances return to end the week as yet another cold front moves through. The front will push through on Saturday bringing widespread showers and t-storms. That could be problematic for LSU and Southern home games next Saturday. Temperatures will once again take a dip to start the next week with mainly dry conditions expected.