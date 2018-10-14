FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend continues before early workweek rain, cold front

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The local forecast calls for a continuation of the warming trend that started off our weekend. Highs today will top out near 90 degrees well above the average high of 81 degrees. We stay dry today, but rain returns to the forecast Monday and Tuesday as a trough and cold front approach and eventually push through the local area. A 50 percent coverage of showers and storms is expected both days. While not everyone receives rain, those that do could see some pockets of heavy rain.
Rainfall totals over the two day stretch will average around half an inch which is manageable. A cool down occurs for mid-week and morning lows will just reach the upper 50s early Thursday. Rain chances return to end the week as yet another cold front moves through. The front will push through on Saturday bringing widespread showers and t-storms. That could be problematic for LSU and Southern home games next Saturday. Temperatures will once again take a dip to start the next week with mainly dry conditions expected.
In the tropics, we are watching a tropical wave way out in the Central Atlantic. At this time, chances for development remain low.
