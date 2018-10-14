Driver taken to hospital after 18-wheeler crashes into house in Central

CENTRAL LA (WAFB) - The Central Fire Department says it has responded to one of its “most complicated vehicle crashes” early Sunday morning after a 18-wheeler crashed into a house.
At 3:26 a.m., crews with the fire department responded to the 4900 block of Green Forest Drive with the knowledge that a car crashed into an occupied house.
However, crews arrived to find the cab of the 18-wheeler buried into the side of the home. The fire department said the occupants, to adults and a child, had escaped out of the bedroom window.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Firefighters had to breach the bedroom and closet walls in order to access the cab of the 18-wheeler. The driver was extricated from the vehicle by 5:28 a.m.
The fire department said there were no serious injuries to civilians or firefighters.
