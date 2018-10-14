Body of missing Metairie woman believed to be found in Raceland

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A body found in Raceland Saturday afternoon (Oct. 13) is believed to be Mia West, a 43-year-old Metairie woman who was reported missing last week, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s office.
A sugar cane farmer was working in a field along LA Highway 307 around 8:30 a.m. Saturday when he found a red Nissan Altima abandoned nearby, which was later identified as West’s car, LPSO said in a news release. Detectives searched the area and found a body in a wooded area around 2 p.m. with the help of a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office helicopter.
Although an official ID has not been made, investigators believe it is West, based on the “evidence and circumstance" at the scene. An autopsy is pending, LPSO said, and West’s dead is under investigation. It was not immediately clear whether or not detectives are treating the death as a homicide.
West was reported missing last week and was last seen on Oct. 7 in the 3000 block of 40th Street in Metairie. West lived in Metairie but grew up in Chauvin and has family in Terrebonne Parish. Terrebonne Parish detectives were assisting the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in their search for West.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 800-743-7433 or online at crimestoppersbr.org. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.