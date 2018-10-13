‘Purple Box Project’ collects donations for survivors of domestic violence

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Leaving an abusive relationship can be scary and sometimes the last thing on a victim's mind are the essentials.
Toni Jackson says issues of domestic violence hit close to home, affecting her family and friends.
“In quite candid conversations, I asked, "Sis, why did it take you so long?" There are a whole number of reasons, but her reason was due to financial dependency. She felt how can I take care of myself, I’m pregnant. I didn't know what to do,” Jackson explains. She says that the victim stayed and stuck it out.
That conversation sparked something in Jackson and she created The Purple Box Project to collect supplies, support survivors and let them know someone cares.
Saturday morning volunteers collected donations like diapers, wipes, and pacifiers that help relieve the burden for mothers looking for resources while searching for a way out. The group was stationed on S. Acadian Thruway at Agnes Andrews Allstate Insurance Agency.
“I don't want other women who are in that type of situation to think, 'I have to stay because I won't have the financial resources needed to take care of me, my unborn child or the children I already have',” Jackson says.
“There are so many women that are impacted on a day to day basis. Whether it's verbal abuse or physical abuse,” says Doris Brown, supporter and president of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc.
Advocates say about one in four women who arrive at Iris Domestic Violence Center in Baton Rouge are pregnant, have children and searching for someone to help their voices be heard.
“A lot of times, if mothers come they just leave with the clothes on their back because of course, they're fleeing,” says Monica Alfred, Community Outreach Coordinator for IRIS. “They're coming to the agency, distraught.”
Alfred says this event helps bring awareness to the glaring issue of domestic violence in the community while simultaneously gathering supplies many would take for granted.
“We should use our voice to speak out against anything that's wrong and any wrongdoings,” says Linda Williams, supporter,
Advocates at the event say above all, they want victims to understand they're not alone in this fight
“Don't hurt in silence,” says Agnes Andrews.
City of Baker District 5 council member, Brenda G. Jackson says help is always there and victims, “Deserve the respect that God intended.”
“Please be that voice for those who cannot speak for themselves, because there are women who have not made it out, so please just come out, support, donate and be a voice,” says Majesti Smith.
The Purple Box Project will be accepting donations throughout October on the campus of Southern University in the Law Center and College of Business, Scotlandville Magnet High School or at the Baker Municipal Center.
In addition to monetary donations, the following items are being accepted:-diapers-wipes-onesies -pacifiers-bottles-blankets-socks-bibs
All donations and proceeds go directly to the IRIS Domestic Violence Center.
You can also support domestic violence victims by wearing purple on October 19 and post a picture on social media using the hashtag LAGoesPurple.
